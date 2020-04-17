Left Menu
Goa's DJs move the party online amid COVID-19 lockdown

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-04-2020 12:12 IST
The COVID-19 lockdown may have downed the shutters of nightclubs and put an end to live shows in Goa, but disk jockeys in the coastal state have continued to enthral their fans with online performances. In keeping with the lockdown norms, few DJs in the state have been using their Facebook accounts to play party music for their audiences.

"It is completely different from anything we have done before. I never honestly think of what is going on around me, I just make sure that I compose music," said Ashton Gonsalves, one of Goa's popular DJs, who performs regularly at few of the happening clubs in North Goa. Gonsalves goes live on Facebook at a dedicated time and performs from the comfort of his home.

"When I started, I never thought I would get such a positive response from my fans and followers. I just did it for fun and the response was massive, thanks to everyone who believed in me and loved my music," he said. For South Goa-based DJ Anthony Fernandes, who performs at parties and clubs, lockdown was a time to practise his skills.

"I spent my days improving my skills as a DJ. Then I decided to give live performances online to entertain people who were bogged down by the current situation," he said. Fernandes goes live on Facebook every evening and has garnered a sizeable fan following.

Goa, which is known its thumping nightclubs and parties, now wears a sombre look because of the lockdown. However, musicians and DJs have shifted the parties online with their live performances, catering not just to Goans, but people across the country and world.

