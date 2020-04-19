Left Menu
Development News Edition

Made-at-home short films tell stories of human resilience

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 11:03 IST
Made-at-home short films tell stories of human resilience

Noted actors and directors of the Bengali film industry have collaborated to produce short films conceptualised, shot and edited at individual homes to put across messages of resilience and self-restraint amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The short films, available on YouTube, have been widely shared by Netizens across social media platforms.

A 13-minute film, conceptualised by none other than Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, drives home the message that humanity will triumph over crisis and uncertainties. Directed by Arindam Sil, the film 'Jhor themey jabey ek din' (Storm will pass one day) features the who's who of the industry, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta, Koel Mullick, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan, Subhashree Ganguly, Parambrata Chatterjee and Abir Chatterjee.

"Every actor shot his or her part on an iphone from home and sent them to me. Bickram Ghosh added music to the film, which was released on the occasion of Bengali New Year. It was made to create awareness on COVID-19 and raise funds for the daily wagers," Sil said.

Filmmaker-duo Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay and Nandita Roy, in another 4-minute film, tell the tale of two sisters one a homemaker and the other a working woman. "'Hing' shows how a homemaker and a working woman can complement each other. It was made with the sole aim of bringing smiles on the face of Bengalis who are sitting at home, stung by the COVID-19 crisis," Mukhopadhyay said.

"All shots were taken separately, based on the script sent to the actors. And then the rushes were edited and made into a short film," he said. Actor Aryaan Bhowmik, who has been a part of several acclaimed Bengali films, also made a short on the pandemic.

"My film 'Lockdown' shows how a stressed-out individual finally learns to appreciate liberty after the lockdown. This pandemic has taught us to respect Mother Nature," Bhowmik said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Cost accountants' institute seeks costing guidelines for healthcare sector

The cost accountants institute has sought costing guidelines for the healthcare sector as well as bringing hospitals in the non-corporate sector under mandatory costing framework. Currently, maintenance of cost records and cost audit requir...

India says no decision yet on easing or lifting flight restrictions

India has not yet taken a decision on when to lift or ease restrictions on domestic and international flights and urged airlines to take travel bookings only after a final decision is made, a government minister said. The government announc...

Haridwar and Nainital classified as COVID-19 'red zones'

After Dehradun, the state government has classified Haridwar and Nainital districts as COVID-19 red zones. 80 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the state are reported from Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital. Keeping this in mind, all thre...

Amar Kaushik’s next a quirky social issue-based story

Director Amar Kaushik says like his last two films Stree and Bala, his next feature will also highlight a social issue, but this time it wont be gender specific. The director said he started working on the script for the new film much befor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020