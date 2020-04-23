Left Menu
Popular Odia film comedian Ravi Kumar forced to sell vegetables during lockdown

Popular Odia film comedian Ravi Kumar aka 'Black Ravi' had to go door to door to sell vegetables during the lockdown.

Updated: 23-04-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:21 IST
Odia film comedian Ravi Kumar speaks to ANI in Bhubaneswar [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Popular Odia film comedian Ravi Kumar aka 'Black Ravi' had to go door to door to sell vegetables during the lockdown. The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of all his comedy shows forcing the mimicry artist, who often does comic roles in Odia films, to travel on two-wheeler everyday to sell vegetables.

"I decided to sell vegetables as I have a large family to feed. I started an egg shop first but was unable to earn enough money. Now, I am selling vegetables," he said while speaking to ANI. Kumar, who has acted in more than 30 Odia films also told ANI that apart from selling vegetables, he is also making people aware of the precautionary measures to be taken to fight coronavirus. (ANI)

