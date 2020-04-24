Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19:TN cops awareness skit on 'boys in ambulance' goes viral

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:40 IST
COVID-19:TN cops awareness skit on 'boys in ambulance' goes viral

A coronavirus awareness skit enacted by police here in which three teenagers on a scooter fun ride end up in an ambulance carrying a "COVID-19 patient" has attracted eyeballs and gone viral in the social media. The skit, captured on camera and peppered with soundtrack, funny punch dialogues of ace Tamil film comedian Vadivelu and the babble of a boy seeking his mother in the background,was an instant hit with social media users.

The boy's chatter is popular in social media. The 3.35 minute clip was produced to drive home the importance of staying at home, and wearing masks in case of venturing out only for essential, unavoidable purposes.

In the clip, two police officers on duty at an arterial road here intercept three boys on a scooter. While one of the officers ask why three people were going on a two-wheeler and that too without masks, another lady official tells them "do you know what will happen if you venture out without a mask?" The three teenagers are then led to a nearby ambulance and informed that a man reclining inside the vehicle with a protective gear was a coronavirus positive patient.

Alarmed, the boys refuse to get inside the vehicle, but are forced to get in. Once inside, the trio looks agitated due to an apprehension that they may get infected and plead with the man to not get anywhere near them and hurriedly try to wear masks.

One of them succeeds in getting out of the vehicle through the window and the two others continue to jump and scream. Towards the end of the clip, the lady officer tells people that they 'intercepted the three boys' who were roaming around. She asks them why they did not wear masks.

Only after they were sent inside the ambulance, they realised the importance of wearing masks and staying home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, she says in the video and appeals to people to stay at home. The officer also makes it clear that the man inside the ambulance was not a COVID-19 patient and the three teenagers appear with masks.

A police official said the skit was an effort to spread awareness about coronavirus and encourage people to not venture out of their homes.PTI VGNBN WELCOME VGNBN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 mortality rate 3%, recovery above 20 %, situation in control: Harsh Vardhan

Pegging the COVID-19 mortality rate in the country at three per cent and the recovery rate from it above 20 per cent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday hailed the roles of states in keeping the situation under control. Vardhan l...

Soccer-Turkey plans to resume Super League in June - media

Turkey plans to resume its soccer Super League matches in mid-June and the games may be played without spectators, state media quoted the head of the clubs association as saying on Friday. Turkish soccer, basketball and volleyball leagues, ...

BEST converts buses into ambulances

As the city is grappling with the rising number of coronavirus cases, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST undertaking, the civic transport service, has converted seven of its AC mini-buses into ambulances. These semi-ambulance...

Republican senators ask U.N. chief for independent WHO review panel

Leading Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday asked the United Nations to conduct an independent review of the World Health Organization response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying the body appeared to have shown remarkable deference to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020