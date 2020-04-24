COVID-19:TN cops awareness skit on 'boys in ambulance' goes viral

A coronavirus awareness skit enacted by police here in which three teenagers on a scooter fun ride end up in an ambulance carrying a "COVID-19 patient" has attracted eyeballs and gone viral in the social media. The skit, captured on camera and peppered with soundtrack, funny punch dialogues of ace Tamil film comedian Vadivelu and the babble of a boy seeking his mother in the background,was an instant hit with social media users.

The boy's chatter is popular in social media. The 3.35 minute clip was produced to drive home the importance of staying at home, and wearing masks in case of venturing out only for essential, unavoidable purposes.

In the clip, two police officers on duty at an arterial road here intercept three boys on a scooter. While one of the officers ask why three people were going on a two-wheeler and that too without masks, another lady official tells them "do you know what will happen if you venture out without a mask?" The three teenagers are then led to a nearby ambulance and informed that a man reclining inside the vehicle with a protective gear was a coronavirus positive patient.

Alarmed, the boys refuse to get inside the vehicle, but are forced to get in. Once inside, the trio looks agitated due to an apprehension that they may get infected and plead with the man to not get anywhere near them and hurriedly try to wear masks.

One of them succeeds in getting out of the vehicle through the window and the two others continue to jump and scream. Towards the end of the clip, the lady officer tells people that they 'intercepted the three boys' who were roaming around. She asks them why they did not wear masks.

Only after they were sent inside the ambulance, they realised the importance of wearing masks and staying home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, she says in the video and appeals to people to stay at home. The officer also makes it clear that the man inside the ambulance was not a COVID-19 patient and the three teenagers appear with masks.

A police official said the skit was an effort to spread awareness about coronavirus and encourage people to not venture out of their homes.