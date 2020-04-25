Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan’s mother dies

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's mother Saeeda Begum, 80, passed away here on Saturday. She was suffering from various age-related ailments for long, said family sources, adding she breathed her last on Saturday, the first day of Ramzan festival.

A funeral procession was taken from her residence in Krishna Colony, they said

They said actor Khan could not take part in the last rites of his mother due to coronavirus-triggered lockdown.