Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan’s mother dies

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:54 IST
Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan’s mother dies
Irrfan Khan, Image courtesy: Instagram Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's mother Saeeda Begum, 80, passed away here on Saturday. She was suffering from various age-related ailments for long, said family sources, adding she breathed her last on Saturday, the first day of Ramzan festival.

A funeral procession was taken from her residence in Krishna Colony, they said

They said actor Khan could not take part in the last rites of his mother due to coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for 'getting old' on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

