Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan’s mother dies

Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan’s mother diesPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:54 IST
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's mother Saeeda Begum, 80, passed away here on Saturday. She was suffering from various age-related ailments for long, said family sources, adding she breathed her last on Saturday, the first day of Ramzan festival.
A funeral procession was taken from her residence in Krishna Colony, they said
They said actor Khan could not take part in the last rites of his mother due to coronavirus-triggered lockdown.