COVID-19: Flag-hoisting at Thrissur Pooram festival held without mass gathering

For the first time in its history, the flag hoisting of Thrissur Pooram, the annual temple festival, was held without the participation of people.

ANI | Thrissur (Kerala) | Updated: 26-04-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 14:48 IST
It was decided earlier this month that this year's festival will be held without gathering of people.. Image Credit: ANI

For the first time in its history, the flag hoisting of Thrissur Pooram, the annual temple festival, was held without the participation of people. Only five people participated at the flag hoisting ritual held here on Sunday at Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi temples due to the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines.

It was decided earlier this month that this year's festival will be held without gathering of people. The main attraction of Thrissur Pooram, which showcases fireworks and parading of elephants falls on May 3. But this year it has also been cancelled in the wake of COVID-19. (ANI)

