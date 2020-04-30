Rishi Kapoor will be greatly missed: Rahul Gandhi

Rishi Kapoor will be greatly missed: Rahul GandhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 10:44 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday remembered Rishi Kapoor as a wonderful actor, while noting that it has been a terrible week for Indian cinema with the passing away of another legend
Kapoor, who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital. The death of the veteran actor comes a day after versatile actor Irrfan Khan died in Mumbai
In a tweet, Gandhi said, "This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. "A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends and fans all over the world, at this time of grief," he said.PTI SKC DVDV
