Renowned author Ruskin Bond to narrate his stories on AIR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 16:29 IST
Ruskin Bond (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

As part of Prasar Bharati's initiative to keep its listeners engaged during the lockdown, All India Radio (AIR) will broadcast a series of short stories by renowned author Ruskin Bond which will be read by the writer himself. The series will commence from May 1 and will be available on Akashvani's terrestrial as well as digital platforms, an AIR statement said.

Titled 'Bonding over the Radio', the series will initially run for 15 days and will feature stories exclusively handpicked for AIR by the multiple award-winning essayist and novelist. Ranging from autobiographical sketches to ghost and fantasy stories, boarding school tales, animal and family anecdotes, and even young love, the endearing and enduring tales will be narrated by the much-loved author in his inimitable style.

Recorded over the telephone from his cottage in Mussoorie, it is expected that the stories will bring some cheer to listeners, especially the young adults who are the target audience. The broadcasts will be available on Prasar Bharati's mobile app NewsOnAir as well as on three channels – FM Gold, Indraprastha, and AIR Live News 24x7 at 7.10 am and 10.10 pm daily.

The initiative is a collaborative production between the External Services Division and the central English features unit of the AIR.

