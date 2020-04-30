Urns pile up at Lucknow's Baikunth Dham as lockdown affects funerary rituals

Several lockers at Baikunth Dham in the city are brimming with the 'asthi' (ashes) as families of the deceased are unable to collect these for immersion in the holy river of Ganga due to the movement restriction imposed under the coronavirus induced lockdown.

As per the Hindu tradition, the ashes are supposed to be taken directly for immersion in the Ganga but due to the lockdown, people are not able to travel from the many weeks.

"Some of the urns have been here from the past two months. Earlier, the provision was for 10 days only," said Gauri Shankar Sharma Mahapatra, the caretaker of the lockers. (ANI)