CM condoles demise of Minister Dindigul Sreenivasan s wife

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday condoled the demise of the wife of Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan. Kannathaal (67) died of prolonged illness at her house in Dindigul on Saturday, family sources said.

The Minister, who was in the city to attend a cabinet meeting chaired by Palaniswami, rushed back to his home town on receiving the news of her demise. In his condolence message, the chief minister said her demise was "tragic and distressing." "I pray to god to grant you and your family members the strength and courage to bear this personal tragedy, which is an irreparable loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace at the lords feet, he said.

Sreenivasan has five sons and two daughters..