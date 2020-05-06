Left Menu
Telugu actor Shivaji Raja admitted to hospital in Hyderabad, stable

Telugu actor Shivaji Raja was admitted to Star Hospitals on Tuesday after he reportedly complained of chest pain.

Updated: 06-05-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 08:48 IST
Telugu actor Shivaji Raja admitted to hospital in Hyderabad, stable
Telugu actor Shivaji Raja (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu actor Shivaji Raja was admitted to Star Hospitals on Tuesday after he reportedly complained of chest pain. He was taken to the emergency department.

According to his friend Suresh Kondeti, the actor has suffered from a heart attack after his blood pressure was low. The actor's condition is stable although he is still in ICU. (ANI)

