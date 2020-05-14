3-year-old dances away COVID-19 blues in Punjab hospital's isolation ward

Unperturbed by the COVID-19 pandemic that has everyone worried, a three-year-old boy admitted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital in Punjab's Nawanshahr district keeps himself busy by grooving to Punjabi songs. Admitted to the hospital along with his 35-year-old mother on April 30 after they tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning from Gurdwara Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra's Nanded, the little one ensures that the mood in the ward remains upbeat.

The boy is also winning hearts on social media, with his videos being shared widely by people. One video shows him dancing to a Punjabi song. Another shows him readily agreeing to perform again at the request of other patients in the ward. Some patients are also seen clapping for the boy in the video.

"We have installed a music system in isolation wards and the child dances to the music that is played," Nawanshahr Senior Medical Officer Harwinder Singh said on Thursday. Some patients also perform Bhangra in their isolation wards, he said.

Religious hymns are also played for patients, he added. Both the boy and his mother are stable and their samples were again taken for testing on Thursday, Singh said.

At present, a total of 68 coronavirus patients are admitted at the Nawanshahr civil hospital and 65 of them are pilgrims who returned from Nanded, he said..