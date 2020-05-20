Left Menu
Development News Edition

The music fades away: Bollywood’s background dancers look for help to survive

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:49 IST
The music fades away: Bollywood’s background dancers look for help to survive

Look hard and you might still miss him matching Shah Rukh Khan step for step in the hit song “Lungi Dance”, but those were glory days nonetheless and they may never be back, says a despairing Tej Chandivale. It’s like the music has gone from the lives of hundreds of background dancers like Tej, who provide a vital foil to the stars up front and are critical cogs in the song and dance wheel that keeps the mainstream Hindi film industry rolling.

With the lockdown getting extended and the elaborate dance sequences that gave them their livelihoods gone for at least the immediate future as filmmakers weave social distancing into storylines, those like Tej are seeking financial help from the stars they prop. There has been zero income for many with film shootings cancelled since March when the country went into a lockdown to avoid the spread of COVID-19, taking a toll on businesses everywhere.

Tej, a member of the 800-strong Cine Dance Association, said he was in the middle of rehearsing for a dance sequence for the film “Bunty Aur Babli 2” in the Yash Raj Films studio when the lockdown was announced. “The last payment I received was in March for this dance rehearsal, which was Rs 3,000,” the 32-year-old, who is the sole breadwinner for his family, told PTI.

He said he received another Rs 3,000 from Salman Khan in April and a coupon from Big Bazaar worth Rs 1,500 from Amitabh Bachchan. And that’s pretty much it.

He has received no money since. He said he can’t sleep at night because he has to take care of daily necessities and also an EMI for his newly purchased house in suburban Mumbai.    “It has been very difficult to survive with limited money in hand,” Tej, who has been working in the industry from 2007, told PTI.

Opportunities have shrunk for background dancers over the years. “When I started out I would do 20 to 30 movies a month. But now we hardly get 10 to 15 movies to do. When you start you get a lot of work and after that there are fewer opportunities,” Tej, who has also been a background dancer with Salman Khan for the title song of “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo”, said.

Behind the glamour and glitter is a lot of hard work, anonymity and a short shelf life for many background dancers, who earn between Rs 4,000-4,500  for a day’s work on a song. The shooting of a musical number takes two to five days. Irregular income and dependent families back home make it hard for them to save for rainy days, they said.

Raj Surani, who is part of CDA, said he decided to use social media to ask for help after many from his community reached out to him for help. He initially helped a few but had to put out an appeal on social media for help when the numbers kept increasing.

“Initially, 10 to 20 people came asking for help. Then the numbers kept increasing. That’s how the idea came to share their plight on social media,” Raj, who started as a background dancer in 2001 and now works as a dance coordinator, told PTI. He plans to open a trust in the near future for dancers to offer financial assistance.

“The world of background dancers may seem glamorous but the shelf life is of 10 years or so. There is no future for background dancers here because they aren’t respected more. Abroad, dancers are treated as artistes,” he added. His video on social media has captured the attention of Bollywood choreographers such as Remo D’Souza and Bosco as well as production house  Dharma Productions and rapper Raftaar, who have committed to support background dancers.

Remo, who also started as a background dancer, said the situation is grim. “The situation as we all know is very bad and the industry will not open anytime soon. Even when they do, songs, I think, will be the last as dancers mean a big crowd. We all need to help them and stand by them as they not only need to survive but also maintain themselves physically,” Remo told PTI.

Raftaar said he, too, wanted to help. “I’ve been a part of the dance community and understand well the problems they might be facing due to this lockdown. I wanted to help in whatever way I could and give back to the community that gave me my identity today," Raftaar said in a statement.

Life was anyway tough and it has become tougher, said Qurnaliya Lovett, who left Nagpur for the city of dreams to pursue her passion for dance nine years ago. Qurnaliya, who was shooting for a song in a south film when the lockdown was announced, is hoping the government will step in to help.

“Most of us in this industry are from outside Mumbai. There is no income, making it difficult for us to sustain ourselves financially. Besides the daily basic expenses, we have rents to pay to landlords unwilling to understand our problems,” Qurnaliya told PTI. The 31-year-old said a background dancer earns about Rs 4,500 per day for a song. For dance rehearsals, they are paid Rs 750 per shift.

“From 4,500, some deductions are made and we only get Rs 3,900 to 4,000 in hand. There are instances when the payment is delayed by a month or two. In the case of a big film recently, which flopped badly, we received money after seven months,” she said. Bhavna Mali, who belongs to Kolkata, said she is toying with the idea of going back to her hometown given the uncertainty. “There's absolutely no work right now and I don't know when we will shoot again because we can't dance in isolation. Even if it starts, I don't know how we will operate.

“Earlier I'd send money back home. Now I've to take from them. How the tables have turned! I'm completely heartbroken, scared for what the future holds,” Bhavna, who has mostly done stage shows and award functions and TV show finale, told PTI..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore sentences drug suspect to death on Zoom

Singapore has sentenced a drug suspect to death on the popular video chat app Zoom because of the city-states coronavirus lockdown, a move slammed by a human rights group as callous and inhumane. Defense lawyer Peter Fernando said the Supre...

Rolls-Royce to cut some 9,000 aerospace jobs due to virus, decline in air travel

Aerospace engine maker Rolls-Royce has announced plans to cut some 9,000 jobs globally as it grapples with the collapse in air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company employs 52,000 people overall, and it is not immediately clear w...

Even COVID-19 crisis has not made tensions abate in Indo-Pacific region: France; Says monitoring developments

Even the coronavirus crisis has not made tensions abate in the Indo-Pacific, and both India and France are aware of the ongoing activities in the region, French Ambassador said on Wednesday, in an oblique reference to Chinas muscular milita...

Sebi asks listed cos to disclose to investors impact of COVID-19 on business

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday asked listed companies to make disclosure about the impact of coronavirus pandemic on their business to investors and stakeholders in a timely and cogent manner. Listed entities should evaluate the impact...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020