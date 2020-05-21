Left Menu
Greetings pour in for actor Mohanlal as he turns 60

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 21-05-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 23:22 IST
Greetings pour in for actor Mohanlal as he turns 60

Veteran actor Mohanlal celebrated his 60th birthday on Thursday and wishes poured in from all quarters. Political leaders and film personalities took to the social media to wish the star.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeted the actor on twitter saying, "Dear @Mohanlal, wishing you the best on your birthday. May you have a wonderful day and a special year ahead." Mohanlal, who has acted in over 300 movies, is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. Hashtags #HBDMohanlal, #HBDLalettan and others were trending on the internet.

The actor's devoted fans in the state pledged to donate their organs with the health department under the organ donation programme. Tamil actor Kamal Haasan said he always envied the quality of Mohanlal's work.

"Dear Mr.@Mohanlal I liked you from your first film. I envied you for the constant quality of your work, that too with detractors lurking in every turn. I liked you even more when I worked with you. Long live my younger brother," Haasan tweeted.

In an audio message, 'Superstar' Rajinikanth said, "Many happy returns of the day. You are a wonderful person. I love you. God bless." Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran posted an old picture of himself with Mohanlal and wrote, "Happy birthday Chettan!." Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Hansika, Manjima Mohan and other young actors also took to social media to wish the actor. Mohanlal has been honoured with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2019, India's fourth and third highest civilian honours, for his contributions to Indian cinema.

He also became the country's first actor to be awarded the honorary rank of Lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army in 2009. In an emotional video message to Mohanlal, Malayalam superstar Mammootty said they both have known each other for 39 years.

"We first met on the sets of Padayottam in 1982 our first film together. From then to now, the bond has lasted," Mammootty said in the three-minute clip titled 'To my Lal', which has gone viral.

"My dearest wishes to my dear friend Mohanlal, Keralas Lalettan, to the magical actor that Malayalam cinema has seen," he said. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Mohanlal on the big screen after the lockdown is lifted.

His upcoming movies include noted director Priyardarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Lucifer sequel Empuraan, Jeethu Joseph's Ram and his own directorial debut Barroz..

