MORNING BID EUROPE-Inflation relief gives bonds little reprieve

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 10:00 IST
MORNING BID EUROPE-Inflation relief gives bonds little reprieve

A look at the day ahead in European and ​global markets from Rae Wee Asian markets ushered ​in the final quarter of ‌the year ​on a muted note on Thursday, though bond markets remained firmly in focus for investors as yields hovered at multi-year highs.

A ‌slower-than-expected rise in US inflation in August, alongside a downward revision to July's reading, reduced some bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike this month. But that did little to help US Treasury ‌yields, which scaled fresh peaks overnight and held near those levels in Asia trade.

Stalling ‌peace talks between the US and Iran to end the seven-month-long war in the Middle East have done little to help the global inflation picture, with the euro zone feeling the pain as prices climbed far quicker ⁠than expected ​in some of ⁠the bloc's biggest economies last month. In stock markets, blockbuster earnings from AI chipmaker Micron Technology failed to lift the ⁠frayed mood in Asia, though trading was thinned with markets in Hong Kong and China closed for a ​holiday.

Micron forecast quarterly revenue above estimates and said customers had increased commitments under its ⁠long-term supply agreements to $32 billion, signalling unabated demand for AI memory chips. Elsewhere, a quarterly Bank of Japan (BOJ) Tankan survey showed Japanese ⁠business ​confidence hit an eight-year high over July-September amid elevated inflation expectations, bolstering the case for interest rate hikes.

Meanwhile, a summary of opinions from the BOJ's September meeting, at which ⁠policymakers raised borrowing costs to a 31-year high, showed some of them saw the need to ⁠accelerate the pace of ⁠tightening or move rates closer to the central bank's desired level sooner. Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

- UK nationwide house price (September) - ‌France and ‌Germany S&P manufacturing PMI (September)

- Euro zone unemployment ​rate (August) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

TRENDING

1
US forces exit Iraq, emboldening Iran's proxies and Islamic State

US forces exit Iraq, emboldening Iran's proxies and Islamic State

Global
2
North Korea says South Korea to pay a price for shifting blame for mine blast

North Korea says South Korea to pay a price for shifting blame for mine blas...

Global
3
US Senate blocks measure demanding report on rights violations in West Bank

US Senate blocks measure demanding report on rights violations in West Bank

Global
4
China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade

China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Roads for Less: Brazil’s Performance Contracts Offer a New Playbook for Highway Investment

Can Automation Keep China’s Factories at Home and Rewrite the Future of Global Manufacturing?

Finance, Technology and Better Jobs: The Forces Reshaping Human Development in West Africa

The Tariff Trap: How Protectionism Could Cost the US While Reshaping World Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026