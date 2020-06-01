Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra govt permits film shootings to resume

The Maharashtra government has permitted the resumption of shootings for films, teleserials, advertisements, OTT, etc with immediate effect subject to certain terms and conditions.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-06-2020 04:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 04:40 IST
Maharashtra govt permits film shootings to resume
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government has permitted the resumption of shootings for films, teleserials, advertisements, OTT, etc with immediate effect subject to certain terms and conditions. The move came after the filmmakers, actors and office bearers of the Broadcasting Foundation in Mumbai met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Department of Cultural Affairs has issued a government notification in this regard and the shooting of films, television series, OTT series has been allowed with subject to certain terms and conditions. According to this, the producers can now carry out the pre-production and post-production works as per the guidelines laid down by the government.

It also said that the producers have to take care of the shooting and if the rules are violated, the work will be stopped. For shooting, Producers will have to make an application for Mumbai before managing directors of the Maharashtra Film, Theater and Cultural Development Corporation, and for the rest of the districts, producers need to get permission from respective District Collector.

DR Sanjay Mukherjee secretary Cultural affairs in the government of Maharashtra, said that in the process of mission begin again, the state government has also issued the guidelines for the resumption of pre-production, post-production activities shooting etc, SOP for each of the items that goes into anything that is shot. "This was done with the close consultation of all the stakeholders several meetings were taken by the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, several meetings have been taken at my level," Mukherjee said.

The 16-page guidelines pertain to awareness among all stakeholders, managing coronavirus risks on the sets/studios and editing facilities, casting and artist management, production offices, trailers, tents, crowd control and physical distancing, handling of equipments, operations controls, actors and junior artistes, contestants for non-fiction shows, staffing, location departments, shoot management, art department, wardrobe, on-set communication, camera, video village setup, sound, electric/grip departments, catering, travel to be minimised with at least one month stay wherever possible and quarantine for 14 days after return. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spacestation take top overall prize at Fusion Rocket League - NA

What began as a possible winner-take-all match quickly turned into a coronation for Spacestation Gaming, who won pair of matches Sunday to take home the top prize at the Fusion Rocket Leagues North American event. Entering the day in third ...

China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, highest in nearly 3 weeks

China reported the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases in nearly three weeks with 16 new infections discovered on May 31, as the number of so-called imported cases jumped in southwestern Sichuan province.The National Health Commissi...

Tanker truck drives into protesters as U.S. cities fear another night of violent protests

A tanker truck drove into a throng of protesters on a closed interstate near Minneapolis on Sunday, with the driver pulled from his rig and beaten, as major U.S. cities imposed curfews in fear of another night of demonstrations against poli...

FOREX-Dollar slips as investors focus on recovery outlook

The dollar slipped on Monday as investors looked past unrest in the United States to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus and hoped for an easing in Sino-U.S. tensions. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar shrugged off early pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020