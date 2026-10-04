Soccer-UAE fans snap up Jeddah flights within minutes ahead of Gulf Cup Final

UAE supporters have provided ​an early taste of Gulf Cup ​final fever, snapping up ‌seats on ​six charter flights to Jeddah in less than 10 minutes as excitement builds for Tuesday's title clash against ‌Saudi Arabia.

The rush began shortly after the UAE Football Association opened registration for fans wishing to travel to the Gulf Cup final, turning what was meant to be a ‌routine booking process into a frantic race for seats. The association had arranged six ‌aircraft to transport supporters to Saudi Arabia after the national team's qualification for the final, hoping to ensure a strong Emirati presence in the stands. Local media reported that all available seats ⁠were taken ​within minutes of ⁠registration opening at 1 p.m. UAE time.

The surge in demand came a day after the UAE ⁠defeated Oman 1-0 in Jeddah to reach its first Gulf Cup final since 2018, reigniting hopes ​of ending a 13-year wait for regional glory. The UAE will face Saudi ⁠Arabia, who beat Asian champions Qatar in a penalty shootout, in Jeddah on Tuesday as they seek ⁠to ​win the Gulf Cup title for a third time following their triumphs in 2007 and 2013. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, are bidding to end a nearly ⁠22-year wait for a Gulf Cup title.

With every seat claimed almost as soon as it ⁠became available, the ⁠rapid sellout offered an early indication of the atmosphere expected at King Abdullah Sports City on Tuesday, where a sizeable ‌contingent of ‌Emirati supporters is expected. (Reporting Ashraf Hamed Atta ​Editing by Toby Davis)