Chhattisgarh: Woman, two children killed in gas cylinder blast

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 01-06-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 13:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 25-year-old woman and her two children were killed after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district on Monday, police said. The blast took place in the house located in Chandai village under Sarangarh police station limits at around 8 am when the woman was cooking food while her husband had gone out for work, Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

The woman, identified as Lata Sahu, and her sons Tikesh (7) and Jhalak (3) died on the spot, he said, adding that the house was also damaged in the explosion. Soon after being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to a local hospital for postmortem, the official said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, he added..

