Left Menu
Development News Edition

In COVID-19 darkness, gift of a `Moment of Light' to museum

PTI | Amsterdam | Updated: 03-06-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 13:37 IST
In COVID-19 darkness, gift of a `Moment of Light' to museum

If not for the pandemic, Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum would have missed out on a classic Dutch 16th century painting it so badly craved. Instead, the work now graces a central hall of one of the world's most famous cultural institutions -- all because a wealthy dealer in old masters elected to pay a very unusual tribute to COVID-19 victims.

When the museum reopened Monday after the Dutch lockdown was eased, General Director Taco Dibbits stood beaming before Bartholomeus Spranger's “Body of Christ Supported by Angels.” “This gift came and it was a moment of light,” he said. His joy contrasted sharply with the disappointment he felt at the early March TEFAF art fair — an annual jamboree in the southern Netherlands where culture meets capital. He thought the oil-on-copper painting was his to buy.

“We were standing there with our curators around the painting and saying how wonderful it was,” he said. What they didn't know was that the picture had been sold almost on arrival at the fair. Dibbits went back to Amsterdam, and was forced to deal with the impact of the coronavirus on his institution. With the public shut out, he said, “we were losing 1 million (euros) a week. ... That's really a very substantial part of what we need to make the museum function.” So imagine Dibbits' surprise when he got a call from international dealer and collector Bob Haboldt, who owned the painting and had earlier said he sold it.

It turned out that as soon as the pandemic broke, the sale was canceled. The globe-trotting Dutchman, who lives in France and Italy and has offices in Amsterdam, Paris and New York, was tied down, just like everybody else.

“In isolation, I took the step that I would not think about its financial value,” he said in a phone interview from Italy. “Only its emotional value.” He refused say how much the painting could fetch, but “it is a big gift, no matter how you look at it.” Haboldt said he decided to donate the painting “in memory of the victims of COVID-19, not only those who died but also those who suffered,” and to serve as inspiration to others to support the arts. “I wanted it to go before a very big audience,” he said, and as an native of Amsterdam, the Rijksmuseum was the obvious choice.

The painting itself seems an allegory for both the times in which we live in and the future for which the world hopes. A dead Jesus Christ is lifted from his tomb by three angels and taken skyward. The image recalls the scenes of suffering that have played out all over the world these weeks and months during the pandemic.

“The picture represents a big message,” Haboldt said. “I hope people will stop in front of it for a moment and realize that although they look at a religious painting, they are looking at something timeless, full of compassion, mercy and hope.” Museums around the world have been struggling, and UNESCO estimates that one out of eight might not survive. Said Dibbits: “That in a time where there's so much uncertainty, also for the art market and the dealers — that a dealer decides to donate a work when he doesn't know where his future is going, I think that's something very special.”

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Mizoram; count rises to 14

A 30-year-old man who had recently returned to Mizoram from Delhi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the states tally to 14, an official said on Wednesday. Of the 14 cases, 13 are active, the official said.The man, who ha...

Over 14.37 labourers returned to MP during lockdown: Official

Over 14.37 lakh labourers have returned to their hometowns in Madhya Pradesh amid the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, a senior official said on Wednesday. Of these, 365 have been tested positive for the COVID-19 across different di...

FOREX-Euro set for seventh day of gains, dollar loses to riskier assets

The euro topped an 11-week high on Wednesday, on track for a seven-day winning streak, with the dollar falling against most currencies as the prospects of more stimulus and hopes for economic recovery emboldened investors to buy riskier ass...

London stocks jump as China data fuels recovery optimism

UK shares jumped to fresh three-month highs on Wednesday as data showed Chinas services sector returned to growth in May, bolstering hopes of a faster global rebound from a coronavirus-driven slump.The export-heavy FTSE 100 rose 1.1, as the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020