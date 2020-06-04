President, vice president, PM condole demise of Basu Chatterjee

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, recalling his light-hearted movies depicting various facets of the urban middle class. Chatterjee (93), known for his relatable, light as soufflé brand of cinema with films such as "Rajnigandha" and “Chitchor”, died at his Mumbai residence on Thursday following age-related health issues.

"In the passing of Shri Basu Chatterjee, the world of entertainment has lost a living legend. He will be remembered for his masterpieces like 'Khatta Meetha', 'Rajnigandha', 'Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Rajani' among others. My condolences to his family and friends," the President's Secretariat tweeted. "Sad to hear of the demise of Shri Basu Chatterjee. His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people's hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people. Condolences to his family and innumerable fans. Om Shanti," Modi wrote on Twitter. Naidu said Chatterjee's light-hearted films depicted various facets of urban middle class. "His death is a big loss to the film industry. My condolences to the bereaved family members. May his soul rest in peace," Naidu's office tweeted on his behalf.