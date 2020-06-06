Left Menu
9 IAS officers shifted in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-06-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 21:59 IST
Nine IAS officers were shifted in Punjab with effect from Saturday, officials said. Additional Chief Secretary cum Financial Commissioner (Development) Viswajeet Khanna was posted as Financial Commissioner (Revenue & Rehabilitation), relieving K B S Sidhu, as per orders. ACS Anirudh Tewari was posted as Financial Commissioner (Development) while ACS Kripa Shankar Saroj was given the posting of ACS Social justice, empowerment and NRI affairs, the orders said

A Venu Prasad has been posted as Financial Commissioner (Taxation) and CMD of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited while Sarvjit Singh was posted as Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, water resources and mines and geology. According to the orders, K A P Sinha who was principal secretary Food and Civil supplies was posted as principal secretary Finance while K Siva Prasad was given the charge of Food and Civil supplies

Alok Shekhar and Amanpreet Kaur Sandhu were also given their new postings.

