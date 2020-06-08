Armenian prime minister recovers from COVID-19

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian says he and his family have recovered from the coronavirus. Pashinian said on Facebook that he and his family members tested negative Monday for the second time in as many days.

Pashinian announced that he was infected a week ago, adding that he probably contracted the virus from a waiter who brought him glass water at a meeting without wearing gloves and later tested positive for the virus. Armenia has so far reported over 13,000 infections, including 211 deaths, among its population of nearly 3 million.