​Russian air ‌strikes have ​injured one person in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv ‌and another in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, emergency services and an ‌Odesa city official said on Thursday.

Infrastructure was ‌damaged in Odesa, a frequent target of Russian attacks as it tries to deny ⁠Ukraine ​export revenue, ⁠city administration head Serhiy Lysak said on the ⁠Telegram messaging app, but gave no details. Also ​on Telegram, the Russian defence ministry ⁠said it has hit a logistics hub in ⁠Kyiv, ​a data center in Odesa and a cargo vessel in the ⁠nearby port of Chornomorsk, all of which ⁠it ⁠said were used for military purposes.