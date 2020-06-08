Left Menu
KCR gives nod for film, TV shootings in Telangana with limited staff

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday gave permission for film and TV shootings with limited staff in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines and lockdown conditions.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:42 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday gave permission for film and TV shootings with limited staff in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines and lockdown conditions. After signing the file pertaining to the permission, Rao clarified that film/TV shootings can be held in the state with limited staff and by following guidelines issued by the government from time to time, according to Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The post-production works also permitted forthwith on the same lines. However, the state government refused to give permission to film theatres to open for public as the central guidelines have barred it. Several prominent film personalities have met the Chief Minister recently and requested him to give permission for the film/TV shootings and post-production works as well as opening the film theatres for the public.

Responding positively to their demands, Rao asked the officials concerned to prepare the guidelines. Acting to it, Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and prominent film personalities have met and prepared draft guidelines. The film personalities gave an assurance that they would conduct the film shootings/post-production works with a limited number of people and abide by the guidelines of the state. (ANI)

