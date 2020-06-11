Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man killed by friend during party in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Meena picked up a heavy stone and hit Lodha in the head leading to his death on the spot, Lal added.The locals caught Meena who was trying to escape after the murder and handed him over to the police, the officer said.Lodha’s body was handed over to his family after post-mortem and a case of murder registered against Meena, Lal said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:55 IST
Man killed by friend during party in Rajasthan's Jhalawar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 28-year-old man was killed by his friend after a fight between the two during a liquor party in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Ranveer Lodha, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, and the accused in the case, Lakhan Meena (28), has been arrested, they said.

Lodha and his friend Meena had come to Banskheda village in Kamkheda area for the party on Wednesday, said SHO Madan Lal. During the get together, Lodha and Meena started fighting over a petty issue.

Both were in an inebriated state and things turned violent, the Kamkheda station house officer said. Meena picked up a heavy stone and hit Lodha in the head leading to his death on the spot, Lal added.

The locals caught Meena who was trying to escape after the murder and handed him over to the police, the officer said. Lodha's body was handed over to his family after post-mortem and a case of murder registered against Meena, Lal said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Federal Bank combats card and merchant fraud with ACI Worldwide's UP Payments Risk Management Solution

Mumbai Maharashtra India, June 11 ANIPRNewswire ACI Worldwide NASDAQ ACIW, a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, today announced that Federal Bank is leveraging its UP Payments Risk Management solu...

Steps to mitigate intensity of COVID-19 being taken: Minister

Admitting to the intensity of coronavirus in Chennai has increased, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabhaskar on Thursday said the state government and the health department are discussing ways and means to reduce the impact. Yes, we know th...

BMTC bus driver tests positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru

A bus driver-cum-conductor of state-owned Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation BMTC has tested positive for COVID-19, the corporation said on Thursday. The driver, who resumed duty from May 31 after the BMTC started plying its buses...

US STOCKS-Futures drop on fears of second virus wave, bleak economic view

U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Thursday on jitters over a second wave of coronavirus infections and a grim forecast for the economy from the Federal Reserve. Shares of airlines, cruise operators and casinos slumped as a Reuters analysis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020