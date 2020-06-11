Man killed by friend during party in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A 28-year-old man was killed by his friend after a fight between the two during a liquor party in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Ranveer Lodha, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, and the accused in the case, Lakhan Meena (28), has been arrested, they said.

Lodha and his friend Meena had come to Banskheda village in Kamkheda area for the party on Wednesday, said SHO Madan Lal. During the get together, Lodha and Meena started fighting over a petty issue.

Both were in an inebriated state and things turned violent, the Kamkheda station house officer said. Meena picked up a heavy stone and hit Lodha in the head leading to his death on the spot, Lal added.

The locals caught Meena who was trying to escape after the murder and handed him over to the police, the officer said. Lodha's body was handed over to his family after post-mortem and a case of murder registered against Meena, Lal said.