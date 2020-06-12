People flout social distancing in K'taka to celebrate 'Kara Hunnime' festival

Social distancing measures were flouted as people turned up in huge numbers to participate in the 'Kara Hunnime' festival here on Thursday, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair was held at Karjagi village in Haveri district of Karnataka yesterday.

The festival is celebrated to signify the month of monsoon in several parts of the state. As per the Union Health Ministry, 6,245 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 fatalities due to the virus have been reported in Karnataka so far. (ANI)