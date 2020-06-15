Left Menu
Kolkata police asks citizens of the city to dial 100 if they feel depressed

In the backdrop of the rise in the number of cases of depression due to the lockdown and the alleged suicide by Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Kolkata police have requested the people of the city to call or contact them to share their problems to beat their loneliness and overcome stress.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:33 IST
In the backdrop of the rise in the number of cases of depression due to the lockdown and the alleged suicide by Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Kolkata police have requested the people of the city to call or contact them to share their problems to beat their loneliness and overcome stress. "Speak out! Talk it out! Let the emotions flow out! There is always light at the end of the tunnel! In case of any distress #Dial100. We are there for you. #TeamKP #WeDareWeCare," Kolkata Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharma tweeted.

When contacted Sharma said, "Anybody who is feeling depressed should not think they are alone. They can always call us and talk to us". The Kolkata police personnel during the initial days of lockdown were seen lending their voices to inspirational songs on the streets of Kolkata in a bid to lift the sagging spirit of the people confined in their homes by the lockdown.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai on Sunday sending shockwaves through the hindi film industry and elsewhere..

