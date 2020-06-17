Real-life heroes of Kashmir nurture young talent amid COVID-19 outbreak

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, schools and sports institutions were closed to protect the children from picking up the infection and to prevent the virus from spreading. In Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, Manzoor Ahmad Dar is voluntarily teaching his students in the open while following social distancing norms and taking other precautions.

A resident of Charkut in Lolab valley, Dar is providing education to children of the Muslim Gujjar community, who are poor farmers. Dar has earned the respect and appreciation of the residents of the area for his initiative.

In Baramulla, another real-life hero Jabeena Akhter, who is Kashmir's first female Wushu Champion, is providing training to local children. Jabeena, who hails from village Qazipora at Tangmarg district of Baramulla, is providing Wushu training to around 600 girls from Baramulla district.

A bronze medalist in the Wushu International Championship, held in Armenia 2017, Jabeena is the first Kashmiri woman champion in this form of martial art. She is also the brand ambassador of "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign of the Government of India.

Jabeena took up Wushu in 2007. She is inspired by wrestler Geeta Bhogat and wants more girls to train in Wushu. (ANI)