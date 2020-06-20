Left Menu
Development News Edition

Statements of Sushant Singh Rajput's managerial staff recorded, YRF submits contract copy

The statements of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's managerial staff have been recorded for the investigation, said police on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-06-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 20:48 IST
Statements of Sushant Singh Rajput's managerial staff recorded, YRF submits contract copy
Mumbai DCP Abhishek Trimukhe (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The statements of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's managerial staff have been recorded for the investigation, said police on Saturday. Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe said that investigation officer has received the contract copy signed by Rajput from Yash Raj Films.

"In Sushant Rajput death case, statements of his managerial staff recorded at Bandra Police Station. Investigation officer has received contract copy signed by Rajput from Yash Raj Films. Statements of 15 people have been recorded," he said. Earlier, the police had recorded the statement of Rajput's business manager Shruti Modi and Radhika Nihalani from the PR team.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said that Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide mystery should be investigated. Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment. No suicide note was found at the spot, police had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh's COVID-19 count stands at 390

Chandigarhs COVID-19 cases stand at 390, as of Saturday, said the Chandigarh Health Department. As per the bulletin shared by the health department, there are 68 active cases in the Union Territory and 316 patients have recovered from the l...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursdays 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day and nearly half of those in the Americas, the World Health Organization WHO said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.69 million people hav...

'Karnataka will extend complete cooperation to industry in doubling GSDP'

Bengaluru, June 20 PTI The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday assured industry of the governments complete cooperation in its aim of doubling the Gross State Domestic Product in the next six years. He said there...

Haryana reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, case count surpasses 10K

Five coronavirus deaths were reported from Haryana on Saturday, all from the worst-affected Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, while the virus count rose to 10,223 with 480 fresh cases, according to a state government bulletin. Gurgaon report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020