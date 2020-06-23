Left Menu
Telangana: Bonalu festival to be performed by 'Archakas' within temples

The Telangana government has decided that the Bonalu festival this year will be performed by the 'Archakas' within the temples as per rituals and customs.

Updated: 23-06-2020 05:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 05:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana government has decided that the Bonalu festival this year will be performed by the 'Archakas' within the temples as per rituals and customs. Minister for Home Mahmood Ali informed that every year the state government celebrates this festival in a grand manner and after the formation of the state, this festival has been declared as state festival. Last year, the state government had released Rs 15 crore for conduct of the festival.

However, due to the spread of COVID, the Govt of India and the state Government have issued strict guidelines not to allow processions and congregations. Minister for Labour and Employment informed that the Bonalu festival is celebrated every year in 3,020 temples in both Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts. But, unfortunately the COVID-19 has changes the plans of the government and the organizers this year. People have been appealed to offer Bonam to the Goddess in their respective houses and not to gather in the temples. Permission is not given for 'Ghatala Uregimpu'. The Commissioner, Endowments shall ensure that the pattu vastharams are sent to the temples well in advance

Live telecast of Bonalu will be organised so that the devotees shall have divine satisfaction of virtual participation in the Bonalu festival celebration. Minister for Home has requested all the committee members and other officials to cooperate with the government by celebrating the festival within their houses as per rituals and customs for their safety and that of the community at large. (ANI)

