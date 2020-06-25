Left Menu
Chandrababu Naidu accuses YSRCP govt of conspiring against Atchannaidu's life

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the manner in which the YSRCP government was endangering the life of TDP leader Atchannaidu by meting out inhuman treatment ever since he was arrested on "false charges".

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:54 IST
N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the manner in which the YSRCP government was endangering the life of TDP leader Atchannaidu by meting out inhuman treatment ever since he was arrested on "false charges". Naidu has accused the state government of hatching a conspiracy and playing games with Atchannaidu's life. He was arrested just a day after he underwent surgery and forced to travel hundreds of kilometres in a vehicle. As a result of it, the injury relapsed and Atchannaidu had to undergo another operation, the TDP chief stated.

In a series of tweets, Naidu said the inhuman treatment was continued even though the ACB Court clearly said Atchannaidu should be questioned while allowing him to rest in his hospital bed only. The court said he should not be made to sit or stand. The doctors of Guntur General Hospital have said Atchannaidu needs 10 days bed rest. But, undue pressure was brought on the GGH doctors for discharging the former Minister at midnight, Naidu stated. The TDP chief asked what was the reason behind the ACB officials trying so hard to take Atchannaidu into custody at midnight. Clearly, these midnight conspiracies were aimed at throwing his life into risk. They were putting pressure on the GGH officials in violation of the court orders. Even the people's organisations were saying that all this does not look like ordinary case investigation but a clear attempt to murder a BC leader, Naidu said.

Naidu asked the government why it was not showing similar enthusiasm to unearth the YSRCP mafia activities inland, 108 ambulances, Aava lands and sand scams. The courts were commenting that senior police officials were now appearing before the courts just because of the extreme violations of some staff. The TDP chief further stated that they would not tolerate if the government continued its inhuman activities against Atchannaidu just because it has got power. The TDP will continue its legal struggle in order to break the conspiracies of the ruling party. (ANI)

