Goan staying in UK booked for threatening NGO member
The Old Goa police station official identified the man booked as Sylvester Cardozo. "He had threatened Andrea Pereira, a member of NGO Hope Foundation, over phone on June 22 after the latter congratulated Goa police for taking prompt action in the shootout case and arresting over 20 people," the official said.PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 18:33 IST
A man was booked on Saturday for allegedly making a threat call to an NGO functionary who had praised Goa police for cracking a shootout case on June 20 that had left one person dead, an official said. The Old Goa police station official identified the man booked as Sylvester Cardozo.
"He had threatened Andrea Pereira, a member of NGO Hope Foundation, over phone on June 22 after the latter congratulated Goa police for taking prompt action in the shootout case and arresting over 20 people," the official said. Inspector Krishna Sinari said Cardozo is a Goan currently based in the United Kingdom.
- READ MORE ON:
- NGO
- Old Goa
- Andrea Pereira
- Sylvester Cardozo
- United Kingdom
ALSO READ
54 dead in Tunisian migrant shipwreck; search ongoing
Pangolin released into wild under China's new protections
Relaxation of labour laws could increase child labour, say NGOs
NGOs appealed to report child abuse, abandonment cases during lockdown
Leopold not to blame for Congo abuse, Belgian king's brother says