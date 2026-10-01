Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Saint Laurent goes for gold in Paris show that may be Vaccarello's finale

Saint Laurent creative director Anthony ​Vaccarello unveiled a head-to-toe gold collection of slinky dresses and textured tailoring at Paris Fashion Week on ​Tuesday. The spring/summer 2027 show marked 10 years since Vaccarello's first show for the Parisian ‌label ​owned by luxury group Kering, and came amid reports he was set to step down from the role.

From Walmart to Nestle, CEO churn sweeps global consumer goods makers

Toymaker Mattel and Cheerios maker General Mills on Wednesday named new chief executive officers, the latest global consumer goods companies to reshuffle leadership as they navigate tariff pressures and choppy ‌consumer spending. Here are some of the major CEO changes among global retailers and consumer goods companies in 2025 and 2026:

Dior presents sheer tops and metallic trousers in spring/summer 2027 show

Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson showed metallic trousers, structured jackets and sheer feathered skirts in Paris on Tuesday, one year on from his womenswear debut at the storied Parisian brand owned by luxury giant LVMH. Front-row guests including Spanish singer Rosalia and actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Jennifer Lawrence looked on as models marched ‌along a white catwalk built over the Tuileries gardens' octagonal basin.

Would-be Taylor Swift concert attacker loses privacy case against Disney

An Austrian man convicted of planning a foiled attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in 2024 ‌lost a privacy lawsuit against Disney on Wednesday over the fact his parents' home was shown in the docu-series "Taylor Swift: The End of an Era". The man, identified as Beran A, was sentenced in May to 15 years in prison. He has been in custody since his arrest in August 2024.

Florence Pugh says 'East of Eden' series finds humanity in Steinbeck's 'monster', Cathy

Florence Pugh says the new adaptation of "East of Eden" invites audiences to view Cathy, one of American literature's most notorious villains, under a more sympathetic light. The actor, who plays Cathy in the seven-part limited series, said the ⁠adaptation adds context ​to a character whom author John Steinbeck famously described as ⁠a "psychic monster" with a "malformed soul".

Stella McCartney spotlights climate crisis with ocean-inspired Paris runway show

Stella McCartney put a spotlight on the impact of overfishing and climate change on the oceans in her Paris runway show on Wednesday, unveiling a Spring/Summer 2027 collection of floaty fabrics, bubble hems and ⁠wave motifs. Killer whales, sharks and dolphins featured on several looks, while models carried transparent handbags with sea creatures such as a starfish inside.

UK's Channel 4 won't merge with BBC, but content sharing on table, CEO says

Britain's Channel 4 has ruled out merging with the BBC ​but is open to sharing content on the BBC's iPlayer streaming service, the broadcaster's chief executive Priya Dogra told the Royal Television Society's London Convention 2026. Channel 4 and the BBC are both publicly owned ⁠British broadcasters facing funding challenges and audience fragmentation.

Paramount gets court green light on Warner Bros deal, names Mattel's Kreiz co-CEO

A US judge entered an order on Wednesday allowing Paramount to close its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros, ending a months-long holdup, as the company named Mattel's Ynon Kreiz as co-CEO to ⁠help ​run the combined business. US District Court Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín approved a Sept. 21 settlement with a California-led group of 12 states that had sued to block one of the largest media mergers in history, saying it would create a media behemoth capable of driving up film and TV prices.

Iraq War film 'Atonement' tells story of US Marine seeking Iraqi family's forgiveness

Three generations of an Armenian-Christian family were driving home in Baghdad in April 2003 when US Marines in ⁠a firefight with Iraqi forces fired on their cars, killing three men. Almost a decade later, two women who survived the attack sat down in their Glendale, California, living room with one of the Marines who pulled the trigger.

Disney ⁠laying off a few hundred employees, source says

Walt Disney ⁠is laying off a few hundred employees across human resources and technology departments, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Disney has seen several C-suite changes since Josh D'Amaro took charge as CEO in March, including the appointment of 25-year company veteran Paul Roeder as chief communications officer.

Spotify and Claude recover after brief outage in US

Spotify ‌and Anthropic's Claude recovered after brief ‌outages in the US on Tuesday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com. The Spotify outage began around 9:30 a.m. ET, with user-reported issues ​peaking at more than 19,000 before falling to about 1,000.