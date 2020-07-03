Police to question Sanjay Bhansali in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case

Popular filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be questioned by Mumbai police on Monday in relation to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. The police have so far recorded the statements of at least 29 people in connection with the case related to the death of the 34-year-old actor last month, which left millions of his fans shocked.

It is likely that Bhansali will be asked about his plans to cast the late actor in his 2013 release 'Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', which didn't materialise due to Rajput's contract with Yash Raj Films. Earlier last week, Bollywood casting director Shanoo Sharma, and the deceased actor's costar from the film 'Dil Bechara', Sanjana Sanghi were also questioned by Mumbai Police. (ANI)