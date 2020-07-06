Woman shot at by husband during heated argument
A 24-year-old woman was critically injured on Monday after allegedly being shot at by her husband in a fit of rage over some domestic issue in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday morning, police said. PTI TAS AB HMB HMB.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:24 IST
A 24-year-old woman was critically injured on Monday after allegedly being shot at by her husband in a fit of rage over some domestic issue in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday morning, police said. Arif Hussain shot Rubeena Begum with a 12-bore gun during a heated argument over some issue at Khanpura village in Dool, some 15 km from Kishtwar town, an official said.
Begum, who is reportedly pregnant, suffered critical injuries in her neck and shoulder, and was shifted to the district hospital, the official said. After initial treatment, she was later airlifted to the Government Medical College in Jammu for specialised treatment, the official said, adding the couple had got married last year.
A case has been registered and efforts are on to arrest the suspect, the official said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kishtwar district
- Kashmir
- Kishtwar
- Dool
ALSO READ
People in Jammu buy 'Boycott China' face masks
Another COVID-19 patient dies in Jammu
Jammu, Srinagar airports receive 20 domestic flights with 2,290 passengers today
National Conference seeks NHRC probe into death of two kin of COVID-19 victim in Jammu
An Army personnel killed in Pakistani firing along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, say officials.