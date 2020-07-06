Woman shot at by husband during heated argument

Left Menu
A 24-year-old woman was critically injured on Monday after allegedly being shot at by her husband in a fit of rage over some domestic issue in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday morning, police said. PTI TAS AB HMB HMB.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-07-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 22:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 24-year-old woman was critically injured on Monday after allegedly being shot at by her husband in a fit of rage over some domestic issue in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday morning, police said. Arif Hussain shot Rubeena Begum with a 12-bore gun during a heated argument over some issue at Khanpura village in Dool, some 15 km from Kishtwar town, an official said.

Begum, who is reportedly pregnant, suffered critical injuries in her neck and shoulder, and was shifted to the district hospital, the official said. After initial treatment, she was later airlifted to the Government Medical College in Jammu for specialised treatment, the official said, adding the couple had got married last year.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to arrest the suspect, the official said.

