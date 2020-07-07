Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seeking release of Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie on big screen, law student approaches NHRC

A law student in Mumbai has approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday seeking the release of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie -- Dil Bechara -- on the big screen.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 12:09 IST
Seeking release of Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie on big screen, law student approaches NHRC
Poster of the film. (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A law student in Mumbai has approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday seeking the release of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie -- Dil Bechara -- on the big screen. Ashish Rai, a law student at Mumbai University, wrote a letter to the NHRC chairperson praying that the way in which the movie is scheduled to be released through Hotstar Disney on July 24 should be banned.

"My request is that without taking any excuse, as per the demand of all fans worldwide, and to give the last respects to late Sushant Singh Rajput, 'Dil Bechara' movie should be shown on all the big screen of Bollywood cinema with full respect," the letter said. Rai prayed that the movie should be released on any upcoming national festival day like Diwali or New Year, after the coronavirus pandemic.

"In keeping with the last wish of Late Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the agreement with Hotstar Disney should be cancelled immediately," he prayed in the letter to the NHRC. "In view of the late actor Sushant Singh's last wish, respect, and protecting the interests of all the citizens of India, the decision to release the 'Dil Bechara' movie in a hurry should be changed and released on any big special festival day," it added.

The letter sought to facilitate the booking of the upcoming movie at an advance level like that of an IPL tournament, etc. "For all the lovers and fans of late Sushant Singh Rajput, it has been a matter of sadness, as well as it will be the last wish of the Sushant Singh Rajput that the last movie of his life is shown with full respect on the big screen," it said.

Rajput had allegedly died of suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai last month. However, according to the police, no suicide note was recovered. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tigmanshu Dhulia's ‘Yaara’ to premiere on ZEE 5 on July 30

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulias directorial venture Yaara will premiere on July 30 on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday. The film starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh,Vijay Varma, Shruti Haasan, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra,...

4 deaths, 571 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

A total of 571 more COVID-19 cases and four deaths have been reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours.According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the state now has a total of 10,097 positive cases, including 3,557 active case...

Brad Pitt commits to board Sony Pictures' action film 'Bullet Train'

American actor Brad Pitt is set to star in Bullet Train, the Sony Pictures action movie that has got David Leitch as its director. Leitch has directed action-thriller films including Deadpool 2 and Fast Furious Presents Hobbs Shaw.Accordi...

Shares of Bajaj Finance jump 3.9 pc after June quarter performance

The shares of Bajaj Finance jumped by 3.9 per cent in the afternoon on Tuesday, a day after the company said it may consider additional accelerated provisioning for COVID-19 in Q1 FY21 and to further strengthen its balance sheet. In a brief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020