Seeking release of Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie on big screen, law student approaches NHRC

A law student in Mumbai has approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday seeking the release of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie -- Dil Bechara -- on the big screen. Ashish Rai, a law student at Mumbai University, wrote a letter to the NHRC chairperson praying that the way in which the movie is scheduled to be released through Hotstar Disney on July 24 should be banned.

"My request is that without taking any excuse, as per the demand of all fans worldwide, and to give the last respects to late Sushant Singh Rajput, 'Dil Bechara' movie should be shown on all the big screen of Bollywood cinema with full respect," the letter said. Rai prayed that the movie should be released on any upcoming national festival day like Diwali or New Year, after the coronavirus pandemic.

"In keeping with the last wish of Late Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the agreement with Hotstar Disney should be cancelled immediately," he prayed in the letter to the NHRC. "In view of the late actor Sushant Singh's last wish, respect, and protecting the interests of all the citizens of India, the decision to release the 'Dil Bechara' movie in a hurry should be changed and released on any big special festival day," it added.

The letter sought to facilitate the booking of the upcoming movie at an advance level like that of an IPL tournament, etc. "For all the lovers and fans of late Sushant Singh Rajput, it has been a matter of sadness, as well as it will be the last wish of the Sushant Singh Rajput that the last movie of his life is shown with full respect on the big screen," it said.

Rajput had allegedly died of suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai last month. However, according to the police, no suicide note was recovered. (ANI)