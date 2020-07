In a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre, the West Bengal government on Tuesday named Sunil Kumar Yadav as the new superintendent of police of Purba Medinipur district

Yadav, who was the SP of the state's Special TaskForce (STF), replaced Indira Mukherjee, according to an order

Mukherjee was named as the new SP of the state STF, it added.