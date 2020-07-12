Haasan wishes Amitabh speedy recovery, tells him to become a wellness icon

Top actor and Makkal Needhi Maiamchief Kamal Haasan on Sunday wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abishek Bachchan a speedy recovery from COVID-19and wanted the acclaimed actor to become an icon for "survival and wellness" as well

"I wish both the Bachchans @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery. I trust the Indian doctors and Sr. Bachchan's swill to overcome health hazards. Get well soon and become an icon again for survival and wellness," Haasan said on his twitter handle

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said they have tested positive for COVID-19 and been hospitalised in Mumbai.