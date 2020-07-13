Left Menu
Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan stable, don't require aggressive treatment: hospital sources

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who were admitted to a hospital here after testing positive for coronavirus, are "clinically stable", hospital sources said on Monday. "Their vitals and appetite are fine," the source added. On Sunday, Amitabh's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya, 46, and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who were admitted to a hospital here after testing positive for coronavirus, are "clinically stable", hospital sources said on Monday. Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on July 11, saying they were in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital.

"They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not require aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy," a hospital insider told PTI. "Their vitals and appetite are fine," the source added.

On Sunday, Amitabh's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya, 46, and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for COVID-19. Abhishek confirmed Aishwarya and Aaradhya's diagnosis on the microblogging site on Sunday, adding that they will be "self-quarantining at home". The actor said he and his father will "remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise". Taking to his blog on Sunday, Amitabh thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members. "My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers, and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and I for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all," the screen icon wrote. With 1,263 new COVID-19 cases being recorded on Sunday, Mumbai's case count has mounted to 92,720, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

