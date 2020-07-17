Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru police Commissioner quarantines himself after driver tests COVID positive

Bengaluru police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Friday said he has quarantined himself for four days after his driver tested positive for coronavirus. Rao said he would get himself tested on Monday, which will be his fifth test in the past three months. "My driver is tested Corona positive, I have home quarantined myself for four days and will get myself tested again on Monday for the (5) fifth time since 3 months," Rao tweeted.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:31 IST
Bengaluru police Commissioner quarantines himself after driver tests COVID positive

Bengaluru police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Friday said he has quarantined himself for four days after his driver tested positive for coronavirus. Rao said he would get himself tested on Monday, which will be his fifth test in the past three months.

"My driver is tested Corona positive, I have home quarantined myself for four days and will get myself tested again on Monday for the (5) fifth time since 3 months," Rao tweeted. He also said that he had to be in "numerous inadvertent interactions with positive cases".

"Seek your good wishes, I am not yet positive," he added. According to a senior police officer, over 400 policemen including a few IPS officers have tested positive for coronavirus, five of whom lost their lives, about 200 recovered from the disease and about 20 police stations were sealed due to coronavirus infection among policemen.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish defence industry says it can support Azerbaijan

Turkeys defense industry chief said on Friday that his sector was ready to help Azerbaijan, which has seen border clashes with Armenia in which 16 people have been killed. Turkey has strong historical and cultural ties with Azerbaijan, as w...

Motor racing-Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in Hungarian GP practice

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton started his bid for an eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory by leading Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in a dominant practice one-two on Friday. The Britons best lap of one minute 16.003 ...

Hamilton fastest in 1st practice for Hungarian GP Hamilton fastest in 1st practice for Hungarian GP

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix. In gloomy conditions with light rain on the Hungaroring track, Hamilton was .086 seconds quicker than Mercedes teammate V...

Punjab FC's three-window transfer ban lifted by FIFA

Former I-League champions Punjab FCs three-window transfer ban for non-payment of dues to North Macedonian footballer Hristijan Denkovski has been lifted by the sports global body FIFA, the club announced on Friday. The I-League club, forme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020