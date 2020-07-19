Left Menu
'Paani' shelved due to creative differences with Shekhar Kapoor, not Sushant: Aditya Chopra to Mumbai Police

The film 'Paani' was not made because of creative differences with Shekhar Kapoor and had nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput, said the filmmaker Aditya Chopra, in his recorded statement with the Mumbai Police on Saturday pertaining to the deceased actor's suicide case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-07-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 14:03 IST
The actor was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

As per the police officers involved in the case, Chopra was questioned about his movie 'Paani' that was was shelved later. The film that was to be directed by Shekhar Kapoor, had announced Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

The police recorded statements of 35 others before him, including the actor's family members, people from the film fraternity including casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, among others. The Mumbai Police is also looking into other aspects, including the actor's supposed girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's 'expenditure' from Sushant's account. However, the police have also said that it was too early to conclude anything based on the expenses without knowing the nature of those 'expenses'.

In a tweet to Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had requested for CBI inquiry in the case. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

