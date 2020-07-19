'Paani' shelved due to creative differences with Shekhar Kapoor, not Sushant: Aditya Chopra to Mumbai Police

The film 'Paani' was not made because of creative differences with Shekhar Kapoor and had nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput, said the filmmaker Aditya Chopra, in his recorded statement with the Mumbai Police on Saturday pertaining to the deceased actor's suicide case. As per the police officers involved in the case, Chopra was questioned about his movie 'Paani' that was was shelved later. The film that was to be directed by Shekhar Kapoor, had announced Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

The police recorded statements of 35 others before him, including the actor's family members, people from the film fraternity including casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, among others. The Mumbai Police is also looking into other aspects, including the actor's supposed girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's 'expenditure' from Sushant's account. However, the police have also said that it was too early to conclude anything based on the expenses without knowing the nature of those 'expenses'.

In a tweet to Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had requested for CBI inquiry in the case. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)