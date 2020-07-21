Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Film critic Rajeev Masand records statement at Bandra police station
Film critic Rajeev Masand on Tuesday recorded his statement at the Bandra police station in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:39 IST
Film critic Rajeev Masand on Tuesday recorded his statement at the Bandra police station in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Masand reached the Bandra police station to record his statement around 12:30 pm and left around at 8:15 pm.
According to the police, statements of 39 people, including director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. The Mumbai Police had recently said the statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist have been recorded in connection with the suicide investigation.
Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)
