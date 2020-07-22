Telangana CM directs release of prisoners with good conduct on occasion of Independence Day

Telangana CM directs release of prisoners with good conduct on occasion of Independence DayPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:24 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday instructed the police department to release prisoners with good conduct on theoccasion of this year's Independence Day
He asked the department to prepare a list for the purpose, an official release said
Rao, who held a meeting with Chief SecretarySomesh Kumar, DGP M Mahendar Reddy, and other officials here, examined the guidelines pertaining to the release of the prisoners, it added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana