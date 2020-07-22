Telangana CM directs release of prisoners with good conduct on occasion of Independence Day

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday instructed the police department to release prisoners with good conduct on theoccasion of this year's Independence Day

He asked the department to prepare a list for the purpose, an official release said

Rao, who held a meeting with Chief SecretarySomesh Kumar, DGP M Mahendar Reddy, and other officials here, examined the guidelines pertaining to the release of the prisoners, it added.