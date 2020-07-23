Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire breaks out at high-rise building in Mumbai's Wadala

A fire broke out in a high-rise building at Wadala's Bhakti Park area in Mumbai on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-07-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:41 IST
Fire breaks out at high-rise building in Mumbai's Wadala
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in a high-rise building at Wadala's Bhakti Park area in Mumbai on Thursday. As per the preliminary information provided by officials, it was a minor fire on the first and second floor of the Bhakti Park (G+18 high rise building) near Cinemax, Wadala East.

The incident occurred at 11:12 am and the fire brigade team was mobilized. No injuries were reported in the incident, the officials said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgarian PM reshuffles government in bid to quell protests

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov replaced his finance minister and others on Thursday in a reshuffle designed to quell a wave of anti-corruption protests at which demonstrators have called for Borissovs own resignation.Borissov dismi...

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says he has majority in assembly, not scared of raids by central agencies.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says he has majority in assembly, not scared of raids by central agencies....

Centre asks states to cover visually impaired people as AAY beneficiaries under NFSA

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday directed states to cover visually impaired people as beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana AAY and ensure supply of 35 kg subsidised foodgrains per family. The directive has been issu...

GST, I-T mop up in Q1 very encouraging, indicates economic recovery: Finance Secy

Tax mop up in first quarter of the current fiscal is very encouraging and indicates that the economy is recovering sooner than what was anticipated at the time of imposition of lockdown, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020