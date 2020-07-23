Fire breaks out at high-rise building in Mumbai's Wadala

A fire broke out in a high-rise building at Wadala's Bhakti Park area in Mumbai on Thursday. As per the preliminary information provided by officials, it was a minor fire on the first and second floor of the Bhakti Park (G+18 high rise building) near Cinemax, Wadala East.

The incident occurred at 11:12 am and the fire brigade team was mobilized. No injuries were reported in the incident, the officials said. (ANI)