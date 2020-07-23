Haryana: 3 arrested for creating ruckus at SDO office in Munak

Three persons were arrested and a case was registered against five for an incident of violence at the Electricity Department in Munak, Haryana on Wednesday. According to Manoj Kumar, the station in-charge of Gharaunda police station, "It was a matter of conflict between two parties, we have registered a case against five people out of which we have arrested three. We are still investigating the other two people to see if they were involved in violence."

The case came to light when a video of the incident, captured on the CCTV camera, went viral. According to reports, a power line was being laid in the Gagsina village of Karnal district. Some villagers went to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Munak Electricity Department with the complaint that the line that was being laid passed under their farmland.

The SDO took the matter into consideration and informed the contractor that the plan was incorrect and asked him to change it. While the villagers were discussing the matter with SDO in his office, five people entered and started beating villagers. They even used chairs to assault them. The Electricity Department called the police, but by the time police arrived, the accused have fled.

Later, the police identified the five people though the CCTV footage at the SDO's office and registered a case at Gharaunda police station on behalf of the victims. The police also said that the reason behind the incident was some personal conflict between the two parties. (ANI)