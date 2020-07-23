'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': Indore woman makes eco-friendly rakhis, Ganesh idols using cow dung

Left Menu
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat", Indore's Shweta Paliwal has made innovative eco-friendly rakhis and Ganesh idols along with other decorative items out of cow dung, ahead of Raksha Bandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 23:34 IST
Indore's Shweta Paliwal has made Ganesh idols, rakhis out of cow dung (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" , Indore's Shweta Paliwal has made innovative eco-friendly rakhis and Ganesh idols along with other decorative items out of cow dung, ahead of Raksha Bandhan and Ganesh Chaturthi. Shweta is in favour of promoting self-reliant India and boycotting Chinese goods. Moreover, she seemed more willing to send these rakhis and idols to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She has also started designing masks, attractive sculptures and showpieces for home decoration. Besides, she has made wonderful paintings on masks made of cotton cloth. "I am making these things from scrap material keeping the protection of nature in my mind. I started working on designing these rakhis and sculpture last year and now I am training others as well. These rakhis are bio-degradable and can be easily dissolved in water and plants. I am working to promote PM's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and local for vocal campaign," said Shweta.

"Idols are made by kneading cow dung like flour, basil seeds are also added to it. It is lightweight and does not harm the environment. Rather, you can also use pottery to immerse it, in which this idol works as a compost. So far, I have made cow idols, diya, anti-radiation mobile stand etc out of cow dung. I will be sending these rakhis, Ganesh idols and coins to PM Modi, she added. (ANI)

