Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Kangana Ranaut offers to record statement virtually

Actor Kangana Ranaut has informed the Mumbai Police, which is soon likely to issue summons to her for recording a statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, that she is keen to assist in the probe.

24-07-2020 17:55 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kangana Ranaut has informed the Mumbai Police, which is soon likely to issue summons to her for recording a statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, that she is keen to assist in the probe. Ranaut, through her lawyer, wrote to the Mumbai Police stating that she is keen to assist in the probe of Rajput's death but expressed her inability to appear before it as she is currently in Himachal Pradesh.

However, she offered that the Mumbai Police can either visit her in Himachal Pradesh or record her statement via an electronic medium. Officials had on Thursday said that the Mumbai Police will soon issue summons to Kangana to record her statement in connection with the case.

A day Rajput's suicide, Kangana had released a two-minute video speaking highly of the deceased actor and accusing certain sections of the film industry for not acknowledging the star's talent. She had also said that some of the last social media posts by the actor made it evident that he was struggling to survive in the industry.

According to the police, statements of 39 people, including film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

