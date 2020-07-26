Left Menu
After Bollywood actor Sonu Sood helped a Chittoor farmer's family by providing them with a tractor, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that he would take care of the education of the two daughters, who were seen ploughing the field in a video that went viral on the Internet.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-07-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 22:45 IST
Will take care of education of Chittoor farmer Nageswara Rao's daughters: Chandrababu Naidu
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

After Bollywood actor Sonu Sood helped a Chittoor farmer's family by providing them with a tractor, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that he would take care of the education of the two daughters, who were seen ploughing the field in a video that went viral on the Internet. "Spoke with @SonuSood Ji and applauded him for his inspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao's family in Chittoor District. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams," Naidu tweeted.

After Bollywood actor Sonu Sood announced help to farmer Nageswara Rao's family on Saturday, a tractor was handed over to Rao by the MD of Gayatri agency. The family thanked Sonu Sood for the help. Earlier, after a video of two girls tilling a farm was widely shared on the Internet, Sood had stepped forward with the promise to provide a tractor to their family, which was forced to resort to the extreme step after suffering a severe blow in the lockdown.

The girls - Vennela and Chandana - took the yoke on their shoulders to till the land as the family could not hire a tractor or oxen to plough the land. Their father Nageswara Rao, who used to run a tea stall in Madanapalle Mandal for the past 20 years was left with no source of income after the lockdown decided to return to his native village Rajuvaripalle to do farming. (ANI)

