Pilot, Gehlot extend birthday wishes to speaker Joshi
Amidst the ongoing political drama in Rajasthan, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and the state's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended birthday wishes to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi, here on Wednesday.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 29-07-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:16 IST
Amidst the ongoing political drama in Rajasthan, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and the state's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended birthday wishes to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi, here on Wednesday.
"Happy Birthday and best wishes to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshiji. I pray to God for your good health and long life," Pilot tweeted.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also extended birthday greetings to the legislative assembly speaker as well. He tweeted, "Warm birthday greetings to Speaker of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Dr CP Joshiji. Wish you happiness, good health, and long life." (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashok Gehlot
- CP Joshi
- Rajasthan
- Sachin Pilot
- Rajasthan Legislative Assembly
- God
ALSO READ
Sena targets BJP over political storm in Rajasthan
After Madhya Pradesh, BJP looking to demolish Cong govt in Rajasthan: Shiv Sena in Saamna
Rajasthan political crisis:Cong appeal to Pilot to join CLP meeting
We are not demanding floor test as of now: Rajasthan BJP president
Cong sacks Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Deputy CM, PCC chief