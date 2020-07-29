Pilot, Gehlot extend birthday wishes to speaker Joshi

Amidst the ongoing political drama in Rajasthan, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and the state's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended birthday wishes to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi, here on Wednesday.

"Happy Birthday and best wishes to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshiji. I pray to God for your good health and long life," Pilot tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also extended birthday greetings to the legislative assembly speaker as well. He tweeted, "Warm birthday greetings to Speaker of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Dr CP Joshiji. Wish you happiness, good health, and long life." (ANI)