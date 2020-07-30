CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjaan tests COVID-19 positive

CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjaan tests COVID-19 positivePTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:20 IST
Senior CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjaan has tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Barabanki. Talking to PTI over phone, Anjaan said that he tested positive on July 22
As of now, I am admitted to the Mayo COVID hospital in Safedabad, Barabanki for treatment, the CPI national secretary said.
