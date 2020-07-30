Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjaan tests COVID-19 positive

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:20 IST
CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjaan tests COVID-19 positive

Senior CPI leader Atul Kumar Anjaan has tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Barabanki. Talking to PTI over phone, Anjaan said that he tested positive on July 22

As of now, I am admitted to the Mayo COVID hospital in Safedabad, Barabanki for treatment, the CPI national secretary said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong bars 12 from election, but denies impinging on civil rights

Hong Kongs government said on Thursday 12 pro-democracy candidates had been disqualified from running for election to the legislature, citing opposition to a new national security law imposed by Beijing, but denied impinging on civil rights...

Average value of rupee to be at Rs 75.98/USD in FY21: Report

Swelling foreign exchange reserves and current account surplus have helped the rupee to remain stable since mid-March and the average value of the local currency is expected to be around Rs 75.98 per US dollar in the current fiscal, India R...

Sushant Singh Rajput's father files caveat in SC on Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer probe

The family of Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court on Rhea Chakrabortys petition seeking transfer of the investigation in the actors death case to Mumbai Police. A caveat is a legal process, in which the part...

DU’s responsibility to provide scribes to visually impaired students for online exams: HC

The Delhi High Court Thursday made it clear that it is the responsibility of Delhi University to make available scribes for visually impaired students or else the process of online Open Book Examinations OBE for final year undergraduate cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020